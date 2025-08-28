Abuses thrown at PM Modi from Congress stage in Bihar, BJP wants Rahul Gandhi to apologise

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bitterly criticised Rahul Gandhi over cuss words used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress event in Bihar's Darbhanga. Rahul Gandhi was not present at the event. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a visit to the Janaki Temple, in Sitamarhi, Bihar, as part of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' ahead of the assembly election due in October-November.(AICC)

A video that has gone viral shows someone — not singularly visible in the crowd — throwing abuses referencing Modi's late mother using the stage mic. The event was part of the Congress-led ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, and the stage had posters of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

The BJP on its official X handle reacted to it: “Extremely indecent language was used from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's yatra stage against the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi; such that it cannot even be repeated. Such depravity has never been seen before in politics. This yatra has crossed all limits of insult, hatred, and vulgarity.”

In the post, made in Hindi, the BJP said Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi invited leaders like Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, “who had insulted the people of Bihar”, to their yatra.

“Now, in their state of desperation, they are making people hurl abuses at the revered late mother of Prime Minister Modi Ji… This is such a mistake that even if Rahul and Tejashwi beg for forgiveness a thousand times by holding their ears and doing sit-ups, the people of Bihar will not forgive them," the BJP further said.

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang also reacted to it while talking to ANI in Bhopal. "The whole world respects PM Modi, and Rahul Gandhi is insulting him in this manner. Rahul Gandhi himself should come and apologise to the public," he said.

Rahul or Tejashwi, or their parties, had not immediately reacted.

The ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ is Rahul Gandhi's drive to further his accusations that the BJP and the Election Commission “are colluding to steal elections”.