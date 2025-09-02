After Rahul Gandhi's ‘hydrogen bomb’ warning, BJP targets Pawan Khera over ‘2 voter IDs’

Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Tuesday called the Congress the “quintessential vote chor” and alleged that party national spokesperson Pawan Khera held two EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) numbers in Delhi. BJP’s Amit Malviya alleges Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera holds two EPIC numbers.(PTI)

The attack came a day after Rahul Gandhi warned the BJP of a new exposé on alleged “vote chori” claims, vowing to drop a “hydrogen bomb” soon.

Malviya shared EPIC details on X, claiming Khera is registered as a voter in two assembly constituencies, Jangpura and New Delhi.

“Rahul Gandhi screamed ‘Vote Chori’ from the rooftops. But just like he forgot to mention that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, enlisted herself in India’s voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen, it has now emerged that Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson—who never misses a chance to flaunt his proximity to the Gandhis—holds two active EPIC numbers (in Jangpura and New Delhi Assembly Constituencies, falling under East Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats respectively),” wrote Malviya on X.

He urged the Election Commission to investigate Khera for holding multiple EPIC numbers and alleged that he is misleading voters through press conferences in Bihar.

“It is now for the Election Commission to investigate how Pawan Khera holds two active EPIC numbers, and whether he voted multiple times—a clear violation of electoral laws,” Malviya wrote.

“As if the criminality of holding multiple votes isn’t enough, Pawan Khera is holding malicious press conferences in Bihar to mislead voters, create dissonance, and undermine India’s robust electoral process,” he added.

Malviya further accused Rahul Gandhi of failing to take action on previous allegations and reiterated his charge against Congress.

“For the record: Rahul Gandhi still hasn’t submitted a formal complaint under oath to demand an investigation into the fake allegations he made regarding Mahadevapura Assembly in Bengaluru. Not to mention, the Supreme Court has already dismissed the case alleging wrongdoing in Maharashtra,” he claimed.

“The fact is simple: Congress is the quintessential vote chor. That is why they want to tarnish everyone with the same brush. For far too long, they mutilated our electoral system, stole mandates by legitimising illegal infiltrators and non-Indians, and are now worried that the Special Intensive Revision initiated by the Election Commission will expose them further,” Malviya added.

Pawan Khera hits back at Malviya’s claims

Responding to Malviya’s allegations, Pawan Khera said Congress is questioning the Election Commission over voter list errors, claiming his name still appears in New Delhi despite shifting in 2016, and objected to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

“This is exactly what the Congress party is saying. This is the question that we are raising regarding the working of the Election Commission... This list is available with the BJP leaders as well as EC. Congress keeps asking for the list but never gets it... I would like to know from the Election Commission who is being made to cast vote from New Delhi constituency in my name. I want the CCTV footage. I shifted from there in 2016. I followed the procedure to get my name deleted from there. But why is my name still there?” Khera told news agency ANI.