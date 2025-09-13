1.5 hours by road: Why PM Modi skipped helicopter ride to Manipur's Churachandpur

After Narendra Modi's plan to visit Manipur's Churachandpur by a helicopter from Imphal was affected by heavy rainfall, the prime minister took a 1.5-hour road trip to reach the destination, where he met those displaced by the ethnic violence. After arriving in Manipur's Churachandpur, PM Modi met those displaced by the ethnic violence.(PTI and ANI)

The prime minister was originally supposed to take a chopper to a helipad in Churachandpur after landing in Imphal. However, due to the downpour since morning, he arrived at the venue by road.

“I was happy that I couldn’t take the chopper as I got the opportunity to see the love and affection showered by people of Manipur along the road. I bow my head to them in gratitude,” Modi said after arriving in Churachandpur.

“Manipur (the Land of Jewels) has a jewel in its name itself. In the coming days, the glow of this jewel will brighten the entire northeast,” he added.

Modi, during his first visit to Manipur post the violence in 2023, also issued an appeal to various ethnic groups in the state to shun violence and work towards restoring peace in the state.

Also Read | ‘I am with you’: PM Modi’s message to Manipur on first visit since 2023 violence

"I appeal to all the groups to move on the path of peace to fulfil their dreams and secure their children's future. Today, I promise that I stand by your side. The Indian government stands with the people of Manipur," the prime minister said.

Modi assured the proper resettlement of the nearly 60,000 people displaced by conflict and brought lasting peace to the state. He also laid the foundation stones of 19 projects worth around ₹7,300 crores.

Also Read | ‘Shun Manipur violence, work towards peace’: In Churachandpur, PM Narendra Modi's message to outfits | Top 5 quotes

"These projects will further improve the lives of the people of Manipur, especially the tribal communities living in the Hills,” the prime minister said.

The ethnic violence in Manipur, which has left over 250 people dead and 60,000 displaced, began between the Meitei and Kuki communities. It has since involved every community and continued sporadically, prompting the dismissal of the state government in February.