Now stand-up comedian Swati Sachdeva called out for joke on mother: 'Shameless'

Swati Sachdeva row: Weeks after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, faced massive backlash over a controversial joke involving parents, a female comedian has caught the internet’s attention with a joke about parents. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and stand-up comic Swati Sachdeva.

Stand-up comic Swati Sachdeva recently took the stage with a bit about her mother’s reaction after finding a vibrator at home. The video clip from her performance has since gone viral on Saturday, with social media users divided—some finding it hilarious, others debating whether jokes about parents cross a line.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on Samay Raina’s 'India’s Got Latent' stirred a massive backlash. His question to a contestant—“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”—led to FIRs, legal trouble, and weeks of online outrage.

While Allahbadia continues to face criticism, Swati Sachdeva’s joke has sparked fresh discussions about comedy, boundaries, and how far humour should go when it comes to family.

“My mother is trying to be a cool mom, but it’s not happening. I recently had a tragedy with her after she found my vibrator. She came to me with full confidence and made me talk to her ‘as a friend'. She is definitely going to ask for my vibrator. She started calling it a gadget, a toy. I was like, ‘I swear, Mom, it belongs to Papa'. She said, ‘Don’t speak nonsense; I know his choice'. It was then that my mother brought it out and started asking me," Swati Sachdeva is heard saying in a viral video clip.

An X user reacted to the gig, saying: “This shameless Swati Sachdeva is busy spreading obscenity in the name of comedy. In her obsession for money, she is not even sparing her parents. Shameless.”

Another user slammed the comedian, saying, "Swati Sachdeva is from Delhi and studied from AMITY. When she could not get a good job, she started writing adult content… Interest - $€X with a girl ? Work - Earning fame by insulting your own mother.. Did you see him yesterday, involving his own mother in his filth on a public stage ?

An X user shared a clip from the show, asking, “There has been enough investigation on Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahabadia. Will she be the next?"

“These days, comedy means only using foul language and nothing else. Some people laugh at it. One person here on this platform told me that with time, comedy has upgraded. Is this an upgraded or degraded comedy?? Is this actually comedy?" another comment read.

A user expressed disappointment over the current generation, adding, “What happened to today’s young, energetic, youthful generation…?!"

YouTube show row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber

On Friday, Samay Raina appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber in connection with an obscenity case filed over controversial remarks made by social media Ranveer Allahbadia. Raina appeared before the agency for a second time this week at their office in World Trade Centre at South Mumbai in the afternoon, and his statement was being recorded, an official said.

He had earlier appeared before cyber cell officials on March 24 at the agency headquarters in Mhape, Navi Mumbai.

Raina, Allahbadia and others involved with the YouTube programme are facing multiple police complaints.