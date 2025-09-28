After schools, Delhi's IGI airport gets bomb threat email; probe on
The latest wave of bomb threats came on a day when it was earlier reported that two schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Sunday morning.
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi received a bomb threat email on Sunday, prompting the police to investigate the matter.
Some schools and several other institutions in the city have also received similar bomb threat emails. The police have launched a probe.
The email arrived in the morning, around 6 a.m. According to an airport official, the threat was declared non-specific and had no impact on operations.
The latest wave of bomb threats came on a day when it was earlier reported that two schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Sunday morning, which were later declared a hoax by the authorities.
An official of the Delhi Fire Services quoted in a PTI report said that the schools that received the threats were CRPF Public School in Dwarka and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar.
"Police teams, fire personnel, and bomb disposal units were promptly deployed to the affected schools to carry out a search operation properly. However, nothing suspicious was found," the official said.
There has been a wave of bomb threat emails targeting various institutions in the city and beyond in recent months, all of which have been declared a hoax so far.
Hoax threat at Jammu airport
The IGI airport bomb threat also came on a day when a full anti-sabotage drill was carried out at Jammu airport after a private airliner received a bomb threat email on Sunday.
However, officials quoted in a PTI report said nothing suspicious was found during a thorough search conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police without affecting the air traffic.
"An email was received by a private airliner this morning, and accordingly, a security drill in such situations was followed to rule out the presence of any explosive substance. The email was a hoax," an official of the Airport Authority of India said.
He said a police complaint was lodged in this connection, and further investigation is underway to identify the sender of the e-mail.