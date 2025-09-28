The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi received a bomb threat email on Sunday, prompting the police to investigate the matter. After schools, Delhi's IGI airport gets bomb threat email; probe on(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Some schools and several other institutions in the city have also received similar bomb threat emails. The police have launched a probe.

The email arrived in the morning, around 6 a.m. According to an airport official, the threat was declared non-specific and had no impact on operations.

The latest wave of bomb threats came on a day when it was earlier reported that two schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Sunday morning, which were later declared a hoax by the authorities.

An official of the Delhi Fire Services quoted in a PTI report said that the schools that received the threats were CRPF Public School in Dwarka and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar.

"Police teams, fire personnel, and bomb disposal units were promptly deployed to the affected schools to carry out a search operation properly. However, nothing suspicious was found," the official said.

There has been a wave of bomb threat emails targeting various institutions in the city and beyond in recent months, all of which have been declared a hoax so far.

Hoax threat at Jammu airport

The IGI airport bomb threat also came on a day when a full anti-sabotage drill was carried out at Jammu airport after a private airliner received a bomb threat email on Sunday.

However, officials quoted in a PTI report said nothing suspicious was found during a thorough search conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police without affecting the air traffic.

"An email was received by a private airliner this morning, and accordingly, a security drill in such situations was followed to rule out the presence of any explosive substance. The email was a hoax," an official of the Airport Authority of India said.

He said a police complaint was lodged in this connection, and further investigation is underway to identify the sender of the e-mail.