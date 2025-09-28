2 Delhi schools receive bomb threats, authorities find them a ‘hoax’

Two schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Sunday morning, which were later declared a hoax by the authorities. Police teams, fire personnel, and bomb disposal units were promptly deployed to the affected schools to conduct a proper search operation. (Screengrab/X/@ANI/ Representative)

An official of the Delhi Fire Services quoted in a PTI report said that the schools that received the threats were CRPF Public School in Dwarka and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar.

"Police teams, fire personnel, and bomb disposal units were promptly deployed to the affected schools to carry out a search operation properly. However, nothing suspicious was found," the official said.





Waves of hoax bomb threats to Delhi schools The latest threat came a week after several schools across the city received bomb threat emails, triggering panic among students, teachers, and security teams.

However, after teams from Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, and other agencies carried out hours of searches and evacuations, the threat was declared a hoax last Saturday.

The bomb threat email was sent to 489 addresses in total, out of which around 100 are repeated, police officers said at the time.

Over 50 schools in Delhi reportedly received bomb threats via email last month. This one came just days after similar threats were received by 32 schools in the city, triggering evacuations and large-scale security checks.

All of the mentioned bomb threats were later declared a hoax.