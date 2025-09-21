Around 300 schools receive hoax bomb threats in Delhi

Several schools across the city received bomb threat emails on Saturday, triggering panic among students, teachers, and security teams. However, after teams from Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, and other agencies carried out searches and evacuation for hours, the threat was declared a hoax. DPS School Dwarka, during investigation after a bomb threat was received by the administration. (HT Photo)

The bomb threat email was sent to 489 addresses in total, out of which around 100 are repeated, police officers said.

The threats on Saturday come a week after the Taj Palace hotel, Max hospitals, and the Delhi High Court received similar hoax threats through emails and a call.

Quoting the contents of the threat email, a police officer said the sender of the email claimed to be the “owner of a terroristic group known by millions”.

The subject of the mail mentioned “Bombs Placed in Your Building – React or Face the Disaster.”

“I am nothing but the definition of pure hatred, I am the child of evil, my existence makes gods fear me. My presence makes the mundane terrify, My alias go by 4zurf, aka owner of terroristic group known by millions, aka terrorizers 111, We have placed bombs around your building you have 24 hours to disarm the bombs or you will face the blood pool.”

As soon as the Delhi Police received information about the threat email, bomb detection and disposal squads were rushed to the campuses.

“We thoroughly checked the campuses. Nothing suspicious was found. We are probing the source of the threats and whether they were part of a coordinated attempt to create panic,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, officials of Sarvodaya Co Ed Senior Secondary Vidyalaya in Mehrauli did not respond to HT’s request for a comment on the matter.