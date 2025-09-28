Bomb threat email triggers alert at Jammu Airport, later declared hoax

A full anti-sabotage drill was carried out at Jammu airport after a private airliner received a bomb threat email on Sunday, officials said. Nothing suspicious was found during a thorough search conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police.(ANI/Representational Image)

However, nothing suspicious was found during a thorough search conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police, without affecting the air traffic, the officials said.

"An email was received by a private airliner this morning, and accordingly, a security drill in such situations was followed to rule out the presence of any explosive substance. The email was a hoax," an official of the Airport Authority of India said.

He said a police complaint was lodged in this connection, and further investigation is underway to identify the sender of the e-mail.