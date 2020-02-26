After Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi demands Amit Shah’s resignation

india

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 18:59 IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Centre over Delhi communal violence and said it had failed to bring peace to the national capital and home minister Amit Shah should resign, reported PTI.

Priyanka Gandhi made the comments on Wednesday evening during a peace march organized by the party leaders.

“It is duty of the government and the Home Minister to bring peace to the national capital, but they have failed,” she was quoted saying.

The march led by Priyanka Gandhi was stopped at Janpath Road in Central Delhi while en route to Gandhi Smriti. She said the group led by her also wanted to go to the home minister’s house to seek his resignation, said the news agency.

“We wanted to walk till the Home Minister’s house and demand his resignation, but police stopped us,” Priyanka said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also urged Congress party workers to visit the riot-affected houses with a message of peace and brotherhood.

At least 23 people have been killed in communal violence in northeast Delhi since Sunday which was triggered by clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors.

Mukul Wasnik, KC Venugopal, PL Punia, Randeep Surjewala, Rajeev Gowda, Shaktisinh Gohil, Ajay Singh Lallu (UP Congress chief), Mani Shankar Aiyar, Sushmita Dev, Krishna Tirath and Subhash Chopra were other prominent Congress leaders who attended Priyanka led peace march.

‘She also accused the government of having “destroyed” Delhi, where people from across the country come to seek employment.

Earlier on Wednesday Congress President Sonia Gandhi had alleged a “well-planned” conspiracy behind the violence and demanded Amit Shah’s resignation. The party also announced deferring a march on the issue to Thursday, when it will present a memorandum to the President.