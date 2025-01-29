After stampede at Maha Kumbh, Yogi Adityanath asks devotees to 'not trust rumours'

Hours after a stampede broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, January 29, at the Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the administration is trying to make sure that ‘amrit snan’ is conducted peacefully and that the situation is now under control. He said that the akharas have agreed to let the devotees take the holy dip first. According to the chief minister, around 8-10 crore devotees are present at the Prayagraj today.(X/@myogiadityanath)

On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most sacred occasions of the Maha Kumbh, crores of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three rivers- Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati to take a holy dip, which led to a stampede.

Track latest updates here.

Addressing the tragedy, Yogi Adityanath said, “Last night, at around 1-2 am, some people got injured while trying to cross over the barricades on the Akhara marg. They are hospitalised and undergoing treatment, some of them are severely injured. The administration has been in action since last evening at the onset of the Mauni Amavasya to make sure that devotees participate in the amrit snan.”

According to the chief minister, around 8-10 crore devotees are present at the Prayagraj today. Yesterday, 5.5 crore devotees took a holy dip.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation at least four times since morning. Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda have also been taking updates.

The situation is being continuously monitored since early morning along with senior officers including the DGP, Chief secretary, ADGP, principal Secretary Home, he added.

What the akharas are saying

Yogi Adityanath said he has talked to authorities of the Akhara Parishad and Mahamandaleshwars who have agreed to let the devotees do the ‘amrit snan’ first. “The situation is under control now but there is pressure due to the huge crowd. I have talked to the authorities of the Akhara Parishad and Mahamandaleshwars. They have said that first, the devotees, who have come from across India, will take the holy dip and when there’s less crowd and the devotees head back, then they will go to the Sangam for amrit snan. All the akharas have agreed to it,” he said.

Till 8.30 am this morning, over three crore devotees have taken the holy dip, said the chief minister before appealing to all the people, devotees and the saints to not believe any rumours and be calm. “The administration is here to serve you. The state and central government is ready for any kind of help or assistance. Please don’t believe in any rumours,” he said.

The chief minister also urged the devotees to perform amrit snan at the closest ghat and not go to the nose of the Triveni Sangam to avoid overcrowding. Several temporary ghats have been set up across a range of 12-20 kilometres, all of which are Ganga ghats, the devotees can perform the snan at any ghat closest to them, he said.