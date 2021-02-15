After Uttarakhand glacier burst, plantation drive conducted in J-K's Udhampur
Drawing lessons from the recent Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, a plantation drive was conducted at Prowa Jagir watershed area in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur by the Integrated Water Management Programme (IWMP) to encourage plantation of trees and prevention of soil erosion.
This drive was conducted on Sunday to avert Uttarakhand-like tragedy and control soil erosion taking place in the hilly areas. Under the drive, IWMP officials interacted with the locals and distributed mulberry and horticulture plants.
Sapna Kotwal project manager, IWMP Udhampur said that plantation drive was conducted to spread awareness among the people on the issue of deforestation and soil erosion.
"Today we had a plantation drive for Prowa Jagir. Earlier, also we had a similar drive where we created ponds in association with MGNREGA. This is a very dry prone area. This area is heading towards soil erosion due to deforestation. While the plantation drive, we are spreading awareness among the people as this will also help with job creation and employment," Kotwal told ANI.
Sandook Singh, one of the locals who participated in the drive said that by planting trees they will be able to save groundwater.
"We are doing a very fine job regarding integrated water management. Ponds are being made and trees are being planted. In the time to come, this drive will prove to be very useful. This is a hill area, by planting trees we will be able to save groundwater and prevent soil erosion," said Singh.
Reiterating what Sapna Kotwal said, another participant stressed that the villages are trying to avert Uttarakhand-like disaster.
"In the forest area, we have planted 3,500 trees. We have seen how in Uttarakhand the landslides is taking place due to soil erosion. So we are trying to prevent that. We want the level of oxygen to increase along with the level of groundwater," said one of the participants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK minister for COP26 in India to advance partnership on climate action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi’s arrest in toolkit case unprecedented attack on democracy: Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sikkim: Primary schools reopen as new academic session starts today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15 surrendered Naxals tie the knot at Valentine's Day ceremony
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP trains MLAs for paperless House proceedings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat CM Rupani to be kept under observation for 24 hours, says officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Uttarakhand glacier burst, plantation drive conducted in J-K's Udhampur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Development of only two': Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at govt on LPG price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi condoles death of 16 labourers in Jalgaon truck accident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra reports 4,092 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi 1st to be arrested in toolkit case, warrant against 2 others: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FASTags must from midnight today: Here’s all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 11,649 Covid-19 new cases, daily toll remains below 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personnel Ministry asks central govt workers to attend office on working days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is Disha Ravi? Here’s how the 22-yr-old activist is linked to Greta Thunberg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox