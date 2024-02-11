 After Yogi's Mathura push, Fadnavis says Krishna temple ‘will happen in…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / After Yogi's Mathura push, Fadnavis has to say this on Krishna temple: ‘will happen in…’

After Yogi's Mathura push, Fadnavis has to say this on Krishna temple: ‘will happen in…’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 11, 2024 02:02 PM IST

Maharashtra deputy CM Fadnavis draws parallel between Ram temple construction in Ayodhya and Lord Krishna's birthplace in Mathura.

Drawing parallels to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday expressed confidence that any development regarding the birthplace of Lord Krishna would also transpire following law and in a spirit of harmony.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.(PTI)
“Be it Mathura, Kashi or Ayodhya, these are very sacred places for all of us. People expect that Shri Krishna's birthplace should also be developed,” Fadnavis told reporters.

“Just as the temple of Lord Ram has been built under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi under the complete legal process, in the same way, Lord Krishna Janmabhumi will also happen in harmony and under the law,” he added.

Fadnavis's remarks come amid renewed demand for the construction of a Krishna temple where the Shahi Idgah mosque stands in Mathura. This site is claimed by some Hindu groups to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna, a major deity in Hinduism.

Wanted 3 temples: After Ayodhya, Yogi backs Mathura, Kashi push

Hindutva outfits claim that the Shahi Idgah mosque was built on the site of the original Kesava Deo temple, which marked the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The temple was said to have been destroyed during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century.

The dispute has gained renewed attention following the resolution of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also appeared to make a pitch in the assembly for a temple where a mosque stands now in Mathura, saying that Krishna Kanhaiya wouldn't have it any other way.

Participating in a debate on the Governor's Address, he recalled the Mahabharata episode in which the Kauravas refused to concede land equivalent to the "point of a needle" to the Pandavas.

He said the same thing happened with Kashi, Mathura, and Ayodhya. "We have asked only for three."

Referring to a recent Varanasi district court order allowing a Hindu priest to offer prayers in a cellar in the Gyanvapi complex, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Yogi Adityanath said, "When people saw the celebration in Ayodhya, Nandi Baba too said why he should wait. Without waiting, he too got the barricades removed in the night," he said.

And Lord Krishna too wasn't the one to be dissuaded, he added. "Aur hamare Krishna Kanhaiya kahan manane wale hein."

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 11, 2024
