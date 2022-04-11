Afternoon brief: 1 dead in Jharkhand ropeway mishap, rescue operation on and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jharkhand ropeway mishap: One dead, operation on to rescue dozens

At least one person has died while dozens remain stranded mid-air in a row of 12 ropeway trollies that collided with each other in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, reported news agency PTI quoting a senior official. Read More

Does XE variant spread rapidly? What top government expert said

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is giving rise to many variants, Dr NK Arora, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief, said on Monday, underlining that it's not a reason to panic. Read More

Ukraine war: Why Russian influencers, models cutting up their Chanel bags

Many Russian influencers and models are cutting their Chanel bags and posting videos on social media after the international luxury brand banned the sale of goods to citizens who plan to use them on Russian territory. Read More

Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for 2022 XL6. Here's how to reserve one

Maruti Suzuki on Monday informed that bookings for the upcoming XL 6 facelift has been opened for an initial payment of ₹11,000. Read More

Bobby Deol says Salman Khan revived his career with Race 3: ‘That was the beginning of a lot of things for me’

Bobby Deol has opened about his friendship with Salman Khan and how he played a crucial role in helping him make a successful comeback. Read More

