Afternoon brief: ‘A govt for people won't promote capitalism', says Varun Gandhi and all the latest news updates

‘A government for people won't promote capitalism': BJP's Varun Gandhi's latest

In a fresh attack on centre, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday morning voiced his concern against “privatisation of banks and railways”, underlining that it will lead to huge job losses. Read more

Congress behind Bajrang Dal worker Harsha's killing, alleges BJP MLA

Politics over the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka's Shivamogga escalated on Tuesday after Bharatiya Janata Party MLA MP Renukacharya blamed the Congress for the killing. Read more

4 more flights from India to Ukraine amid safety concerns

Four more flights are operating from India to Ukraine amid heightened tensions with Russia, the Indian High Commission in Ukraine has said in a tweet, amid concerns over the safety of over 20,000 citizens. Read more

'He can walk into any T20 team in the world not just India': Sunil Gavaskar reserves highest praise for 28-year-old star

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was effusive in his praise for India's 28-year-old star Jasprit Bumrah while hailing the Indian T20I squad to be “spoilt for riches” in their pace-bowling department. Read more

Watch Shashi Kapoor speak about beloved wife Jennifer Kendal in old interview: I told her we'll be together in next life

Late actor Shashi Kapoor always liked to keep his personal life away from the media glare. He would not speak about his wife Jennifer Kendal too often but this old interview may be a rare exception. Read more

Is it a good idea to add besan to your chapatis for health benefits?

High protein flour made by adding a variety of lentils or besan (gram flour) to the regular whole wheat flour has become quite a rage among fitness enthusiasts. Read more

Yuvraj Singh posts heartfelt message for Virat Kohli on Instagram

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has played with Virat Kohli and made many special memories both on and off the field. Read more

Pak faces terror funding heat; Likely to be retained on FATF 'grey list'

The fate of Pakistan hangs in the balance - the nation has been on the 'grey list' since 2018. The FATF working group & plenary meetings began in Paris yesterday & will continue till 4th March. Read more