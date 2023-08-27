News / India News / Afternoon brief: At least 7 killed in Bengal firecracker factory explosion; and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: At least 7 killed in Bengal firecracker factory explosion; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 27, 2023 01:11 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At least seven killed, several injured in explosion at fireworks factory in Bengal

At least seven people were killed and several injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in the Duttapukur area of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning, fire brigade officials said. Fire brigade officials said the explosion was so powerful that it damaged several buildings in the area. Read more

Visuals from the accident site at fireworks factory in West Bengal's Duttapukur.(ANI)
Visuals from the accident site at fireworks factory in West Bengal's Duttapukur.(ANI)

Centre imposes conditional curbs on basmati rice export

The Union government has temporarily halted export of any basmati rice consignment being sold overseas for less than $1200 a tonne, while shipments contracted above that price threshold will continue to be allowed, according to an order issued on Saturday. Read more

Alia Bhatt responds as Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Suriya, Mahesh Babu congratulate her for National Award win

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, who shared the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards, have responded to congratulatory messages from celebrities. Alia won for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon for Laxman Utekar's Mimi. Read more

Pakistan make surprising changes in their 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan claimed an authoritative win against Afghanistan on Saturday in Colombo, scripting a 59-run victory in the third and final ODI match of the series. With the win, Pakistan registered a clean sweep which subsequently took them past Australia to make them the new world No. 1 ranked ODI side. Read more

Web story: 5 countries to visit if you love the beach. Read here

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out