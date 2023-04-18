Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Atiq's aide Guddu Muslim most dangerous? UP STF replies; and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Atiq's aide Guddu Muslim most dangerous? UP STF replies; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2023 01:06 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

How dangerous is Atiq Ahmad aide Guddu Muslim? UP STF chief says ‘a big threat’

Inspector general of police of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Amitabh Yash said Guddu Muslim, whose name propped up after the killings of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, is the most dreaded criminal and a former professional shooter. Read Here.

Guddu Muslim is currently absconding.
BCCI finds Virat Kohli guilty of breaching IPL Code of Conduct in RCB vs CSK match, slaps hefty fine

Virat Kohli was fined 10% of his match fees after he was found guilty of breaching IPL's Code of Conduct in IPL 2023 match no. 24 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Read Here.

Five Superfoods for Artharitis

Your diet plays a significant role in strengthening your bones and muscles. Eating a healthy and nutritious diet is essential to reduce pain and discomfort caused by arthritis. Here are 5 superfoods you must add to your diet if you have arthritis. Read Here.

Saif Ali Khan joins the sets of NTR 30, to play the antagonist in Telugu debut; see his pics with Jr NTR

Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to make his Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in an upcoming yet-untitled project which is being directed by Koratala Siva. On Tuesday, Saif joined the sets to begin filming for the project. He will be seen playing the prime antagonist in the film. Pictures from the sets have surfaced on social media. Read Here.

Avoid these pet care mistakes at all costs in summer season

Summer heat can put your furry friend to a range of health risks from dehydration to sunburn. Following certain precautions during the hot summer months can help their bodies stay cool and avert heat stroke risk. There are certain pet care mistakes we all make and one of them is over-bathing dogs or not brushing our cats enough. Read Here.

Meet Kiran Verma, man on 21,000 km walk to promote blood donation

“Blood donation is our problem and only we are the solution,” says Kiran Verma, who is on a 21,000 km walk to spread awareness about blood donation. The 38-year-old activist from Delhi quit his job to champion this noble cause following an incident that transpired in 2016. Read Here.

Topics: atiq ahmad ipl virat kohli saif ali khan arthritis
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
