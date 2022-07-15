Afternoon brief: Bill Gates plans to 'give all wealth' to his non-profit in future, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bill Gates to transfer $20 billion to his non-profit: ‘Plan to give all wealth'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bill Gates, who is currently on the fifth spot of the Forbes’ world billionaire list, has made a big revelation for his non-profit organization - Bill & Melinda Gates - that he had set up with his former wife about two decades ago. Read more

MHA website ranked number 1 among all central ministries: Govt

The website of ministry of home affairs (MHA) was adjudged the number one among all central ministries, the government said on Friday. Read more

Assam: Woman allegedly kills daughter-in-law by forcibly feeding her acid

A 46-year-old woman from Assam’s Karimganj district was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing her daughter-in-law by forcibly feeding her acid. Read more

Gotabaya Rajapaksa: A war hero detested by his admirers over Sri Lanka crisis

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, once considered a "war hero" by the Sinhalese Buddhist majority for crushing the LTTE and ending the nearly 30-year civil war, is now detested by the same people who dramatically stormed his official residence over Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis following which he fled the country in the middle of the night. Read more

Shabaash Mithu review: Taapsee Pannu film has rare moments of humanity buried in a Mithali Raj career highlight reel

Shabaash Mithu is, in many ways, the movie you expect. Another loud, unsubtle sports biopic that lives in service of underlining its heavy-handed underdog message. Read more

Monkeypox reaches India; experts offer tips to protect from the virus

The fast-spreading monkeypox infection has reached India as a 35-year-old man in Kerala who returned from UAE three days back is confirmed to have been diagnosed with the disease. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Babar Azam, England captain Jos Buttler rallies behind Virat Kohli: 'It's refreshing for us that he is human'

Virat Kohli's run of scratchy form continued at Lord's as he was only able to make 16 before poking at one wide outside off by David Willey, caught behind. It's now the latest in a long string of low scores for Kohli, who looks far from his fluent best and has come under massive criticism for it. Read more

Want to virtually explore underwater world? Take a trip with these beluga whales

There are very few who get the chance to witness the incredible journey of underwater creatures migrating from one place to another. However, with the help of a livestreaming initiative, you can now join thousands of migrating beluga whales as they make their way from the Arctic to Canada. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON