Assam: Woman allegedly kills daughter-in-law by forcibly feeding her acid

A 46-year-old woman from Assam’s Karimganj district was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing her daughter-in-law by forcibly feeding her acid. The accused, Gopaljan Bibi, is a resident of Bhairabnagar under Ratabari assembly constituency.

According to the police, they recovered the dead body of 21-year-old Sumana Begum on July 12 after Sumana’s uncle Jalil Ali lodged a complaint.

Officer in-charge of Ratabari police station Uttam Adhikari said, “Based on the complaint we started investigation on July 12 and arrested the mother-in-law of the deceased woman. There are complaints against her husband and other family members but we are investigating if they were involved in the murder.”

Also Read: Man arrested for running fake lift racket in Pune

Ali in his complaint, alleged that Sumana Bibi’s husband Shakil Ahmed (27) and her mother-in-law Gopaljan forcibly fed her acid after she gave birth to a girl child. Some other family members also helped them.

Also Read: ‘Never been more ashamed…’: Assam CM apologises after activist's suicide

“They wanted a son but Sumana gave birth to a girl recently. They started torturing her after that and one day they mixed acid with rice and fed her forcibly. She vomited blood after that and died,” Jalil Ali wrote in his complaint.

Based on the FIR, Ratabari police registered a case under section 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Gopaljan and her two sons and arrested her.

According to the family members, when Sumana started vomiting blood on July 12, she was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The dead body has been sent to Karimganj Civil Hospital for postmortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON