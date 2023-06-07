Afternoon brief: ‘Biparjoy’ turns into severe cyclonic storm, moves northwards, and all the latest news

‘Biparjoy’ rapidly intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, moves northwards

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ has rapidly intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is likely to further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. Read More

13 million Chinese students face ‘world’s toughest' exam, first after online classes end

Millions of Chinese students sit for notoriously tough college entrance exams on Wednesday, the first since the country lifted zero-Covid rules that forced classes online for months on end. Read More

Alia Bhatt shares selfie from the beach in purple swimsuit, fans call her ‘so beautiful even without makeup’

Actor Alia Bhatt gave her fans a glimpse of herself on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Alia posted a no-make-up picture of herself. She also revealed what happens to her when she is 'left alone' for a few seconds. Read More

National Best Friends Day: 6 amazing ways to make your best friend feel special

Among the many things that we take for granted in life could be our best buddy. A source of comfort, a constant through ups and downs in life, your biggest cheerleader, there are very few people in life that could replace a best friend. Read More

Couple’s dance to Senorita spread smiles online. Watch viral video

While scrolling through our social media feeds, we often stumble upon dance videos that make us smile and compel us to hit the replay button over and over again. Read More

Australia appoint IPL 2023 coach in riveting last-minute addition to support staff ahead of WTC Final: 'He knows...'

The Australian team made a last-minute addition to their support staff ahead of the World Test Championship final against India, as they appointed former England head coach Andy Flower as consultant. Read More

