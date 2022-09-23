Home / India News / Afternoon brief: BJP, Congress spar as Bharat Jodo Yatra pauses amid PFI bandh, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: BJP, Congress spar as Bharat Jodo Yatra pauses amid PFI bandh, and all the latest news

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to his supporters during his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Ernakulam, Kerala on Thursday.&nbsp;(ANI)
BJP leader links Bharat Jodo rest day with PFI bandh, Congress hits back: 'RSS chief on Maafi Maango Yatra'

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Friday linked the rest day for Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra with the bandh called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) under scanner for its alleged terror-related…read more.

Akhilesh Yadav’s SP holds march against Yogi government after assembly walkout

Akhilesh Yadav led a march by the Samajwadi Party MLAs on Friday yet again against the Yogi Adityanath government in Lucknow, days after a massive showdown with the cops…read more.

Sri Lanka to unveil debt restructuring plan to creditors amid economic crisis

Sri Lankan authorities will formally hold talks with international creditors on Friday to start the process of restructuring billions of dollars of its debt and share plans to tackle the island's…read more.

Shaheen Afridi's 'time to get rid of selfish Kaptaan Babar, Rizwan' sarcastic tweet sends social media in frenzy

Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan produced a magnificent outing in the second T20I of the series against England on Thursday. In a record-shattering opening…read more.

Mumbai to be among 20 wealthiest cities globally by 2030: Report

India's financial capital, Mumbai, is among 3 cities that will, by 2030, enter the list of top 20 cities with most millionaires, London-based Henley and Partners said in the investment…read more.

Madhur Bhandarkar on reports of teaming up with Kangana Ranaut: Nothing as such is happening

Babli Bouncer is Madhur Bhandarkar’s first film after almost a gap of five years. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia and focuses on a romantic comedy, believed to be the actor's best…read more.

Hina Khan's sheer organza saree and cape jacket is a must-have for Navratri celebrations, it costs 52k: All pics

The festive season is here, and it is time to bring out your best ethnic clothes from the closet. However, if you are someone who wants to take things up by a notch this season by donning the…read more.

