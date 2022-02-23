Afternoon brief: BJP taunts Rahul over ‘you will never rule Tamil Nadu' speech and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP taunts Rahul Gandhi over ‘you will never rule Tamil Nadu' speech after civic poll results

The BJP on Wednesday reminded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of his recent Parliament speech that BJP can never rule over Tamil Nadu and hoped that the civic body results should have "disabused him of such notions".

'Na darenge, na…'; ED quizzing Nawab Malik prompts clarion call for 2024 from Sena, NCP

As Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was on Wednesday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, Shiv Sena and NCP leaders slammed BJP's use of the central agencies against politicians who are exposing the BJP.

IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar ruled out of T20I series

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar and batter Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. The pair will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of the injuries.

Gangubai Kathiawadi gets UA certificate with four cuts, scene featuring PM Nehru modified

Four major changes were made in the original edit of the film and then the CBFC awarded the UA certificate to the producers.

Amritsar woman takes over food stall of late husband to support four daughters

This is an inspiring story of a woman from Amritsar who took over her late husband’s food stall to support her four daughters.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched at a starting price of ₹6.35 lakh

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will renew its rivalry in a crowded premium hatchback segment against the likes of Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz.

Rakul Preet Singh's all-white bralette and lehenga set makes Samantha Ruth Prabhu swoon: Check out pics

Rakul Preet Singh shared pictures of herself dressed in an ivory silk bralette and lehenga set on Instagram. She wore the ensemble to Luv Ranjan's wedding with her boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani. Samantha Ruth Prabhu loved her look.

