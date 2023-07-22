Afternoon brief: BJP vs TMC as two tribal women stripped naked in Bengal; and all the latest news

BJP claims two tribal women stripped naked, tortured in Bengal's Malda, TMC reacts Amid outrage over a viral video showing women being paraded naked by a mob in strife-torn Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged on Saturday that two tribal women were stripped naked and tortured a few days ago in West Bengal's Malda while police remained a “mute spectator”. Read more West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)

Megan Fox gets slammed into metal barricade after scuffle between Machine Gun Kelly and a person. Watch

Megan Fox recently visited the Orange County Fair in California's Costa Mesa with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. At the fair, on Thursday night, she had to bear the brunt after a person tried to attack her boyfriend. Several videos of the incident have been shared on social media platforms. Read more

Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya switches up airport fashion with her elegant all-black attire. Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, arrived in Mumbai today. The paparazzi clicked the family at the airport, dressed comfortably for their flight to the bay. While Aishwarya rocked her statement all-black look, Abhishek and her daughter kept their jet-set look casual in a comfy sweatshirt and denim jeans. Scroll through to see snippets. Read more

Watch: Lionel Messi delivers masterpiece in Inter Miami debut, scores last-minute winner with sensational free kick

A packed DRV PNK Stadium witnessed a magical night on Friday. It was a star-studded affair in Florida with the venue graced by the presence of some of the biggest names in sports history which includes 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and all-time leading scorer in NBA history LeBron James. Read more

Indian-origin girl visits 50 countries before 10th birthday, without missing a day of school

Growing up, so many wish to one day travel the world and experience different cultures and see various countries. For Aditi Tripathi that dream came true even before she turned 10. The Indian-origin girl, presently staying in the UK, has already visited most places in Europe and even travelled to India, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. What's interesting is that thanks to her parents, she did all this without jeopardising her education or missing school. Read more

