Afternoon brief: BJP 'welcomes' Congress Indore nominee; IMD's heatwave alerts, all latest news

Congress Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Kanti Bam joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after withdrawing his candidature from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The move came ahead of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for May 13. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya confirmed Bam's entry into the party. This development marks the second setback for the Congress during the ongoing elections. Earlier, Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination was rejected in Surat, leading to the BJP's unopposed victory. Kumbhani was subsequently suspended by the Congress, which accused him of negligence or collusion with the BJP. Bam's switch underscores political dynamics in Madhya Pradesh as parties gear up for the upcoming elections. Dig deeper Indore will go to polls in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election on May 13. (Kailash Vijayvargiya | Official X account)(HT_PRINT)

Severe heatwave conditions are gripping several regions across India, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red heatwave alert for Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal. The IMD also issued a yellow alert for northeastern states, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Gujarat. The bulletin dated April 28 predicts the persistence of these conditions until May 2 in various areas. Telangana, Konkan, and East Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience heatwave conditions from April 28 to May 1. Additionally, hot and humid weather will prevail in West Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Kerala, Mahe, and coastal Karnataka until May 2. The IMD also forecasts heavy to moderate rainfall in Northwest India on Monday, with thunderstorms and lightning expected in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from April 29 to 30. Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh may experience isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on April 29. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Zendaya stunned fans with her latest fashion choice, donning a shimmering Celia Kritharioti gown adorned with Swarovski crystals and featuring the poster of the movie "Challengers." Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya embodied her character Tashi Duncan in the eye-catching ensemble. Kritharioti shared the dress-making process, showcasing the innovative fashion statement. Complete with bell sleeves and a figure-hugging silhouette, Zendaya accessorized with white pumps and pearl earrings. Her makeup featured gold eyeshadow and glossy lips, while her hair cascaded in soft waves. Fans praised the look, with Zoe Saldana and others expressing admiration. "Challengers" premiered on Friday, directed by Luca Guadagnino and produced by Zendaya. Dig deeper

Its Trending

Three women in New Mexico contracted HIV after receiving vampire facials at an unlicensed medical spa. This marks the first documented case of HIV transmission through a cosmetic procedure using needles. A vampire facial, or PRP therapy, combines platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and microneedling to stimulate collagen production and enhance skin texture. However, if proper sterilization procedures are not followed, there is a risk of infection. The CDC found that the clinic in question reused single-use disposable equipment, emphasizing the importance of adhering to safety protocols in cosmetic procedures. Dig deeper

