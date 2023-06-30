Afternoon brief: 'Cry for help', says Rahul Gandhi on visiting relief camp in Manipur; and all the latest news

‘There is a cry for help’: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Manipur's Moirang

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday arrived in Manipur's Moirang to meet the people affected due to ethnic clashes in the northeastern state. Gandhi reached Moirang by a chopper from Imphal around 9.30 am and met a number of affected people in two relief camps and listened to their plight. He was accompanied by former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, PCC president Keisham Meghachandra Singh and former MP Ajay Kumar. Read Here.

Bill Gates' office asked female applicants for sexually explicit questions on porn and dancing for dollars: Report

In a bombshell revelation, The Wall Street Journal has reported that Bill Gates' private family office, Gates Ventures, allegedly asked female job applicants sexually explicit questioning during their interview process. Read Here.

Mumbai man who brought goats to flat quits Shinde Sena amid row, molestation FIR

Amid a row over a ruckus at Estella Society of Mumbai's Mira Road over a Muslim man bringing goats inside his flat, an FIR has been filed on Mohsin Khan on charges of molestation that reportedly took place during the scuffle. Reports said a 63-year-old woman, a resident of another society who was present at the scene of the scuffle, filed the complaint against Mohsin Khan for calling her 'budhiya' and for pushing her on the chest. Reports said the Kashimira Police booked Mohsin Khan under IPC Sections 354, 504 and 506. Read Here.

R Ashwin drops major spoiler on Jasprit Bumrah's chances of playing World Cup 2023 amid reports of Asia Cup return

With each passing day, the mystery surrounding Jasprit Bumrah's road to recovery and his impending Team India return is only getting deeper. Last week, it was reported that Bumrah's rehab at the National Cricket Academy after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in the back was going as per schedule as he could be back in action as soon as the Ireland T20Is in August. Two days later, news emerged that Bumrah was bowling 7 overs a day at the NCA and is lined up to play a few practice games even though his comeback was far off. Read Here.

Suhana Khan is like a summer breeze in off-shoulder white mini dress, BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda react

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, will soon debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. However, Suhana has already made her mark online with her impeccable and Gen-Z-approved sartorial choices. Her 3.9 million followers ardently wait for her updates on social media. Recently, Suhana delighted them with another photoshoot of herself, looking like a summer breeze in an off-shoulder white mini-dress. Scroll through to see Suhana's photos and how the internet reacted to her post, including BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda. Read Here.

BTS' Jungkook trends on Twitter with 2 million tweets for announcing Seven release, saying ‘namaste’ during live

Fans of BTS star Jungkook are tweeting relentlessly since Jungkook announced the release of his solo single Seven, on Thursday. With more than 2 million tweets, Jungkook is trending on Twitter. His late night live session also had a part to play. Read Here.

