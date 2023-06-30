Mumbai man who brought goats to flat quits Shinde Sena amid row, molestation FIR

Amid a row over a ruckus at Estella Society of Mumbai's Mira Road over a Muslim man bringing goats inside his flat, an FIR has been filed on Mohsin Khan on charges of molestation that reportedly took place during the scuffle. Reports said a 63-year-old woman, a resident of another society who was present at the scene of the scuffle, filed the complaint against Mohsin Khan for calling her 'budhiya' and for pushing her on the chest. Reports said the Kashimira Police booked Mohsin Khan under IPC Sections 354, 504 and 506. Earlier, 11 people were booked for the scuffle based on the complaint of Mohsin Khan and his wife Yasmin. No arrest has been made in the case which grabbed much attention ahead of Eid on June 29. Mumbai goat row: Mohsin Khan said thousands of Muslims are standing with him.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Mohsin Khan revealed that he was appointed a shakha pramukh of his ward after he joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. But in the wake of the controversy, he quit the post as he did not want to add a political colour to it. "I joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a few days back and was appointed shakha pramukh (head) of ward number 8 from Dahisar division. Today, I have resigned from both the party and the post, because I do not want to give this matter a political colour. It is a personal matter and thousands of Muslims are standing with me. I do not want to make it communal, because both my religion and I are peace-loving," Mohsin Khan was quoted by Mid-Day.

On the complaint of molestation, Mohsin Khan said there are CCTV cameras everywhere in his society and the police can check the footage to verify the claims of molestation. "Some radical enemies in the society want to spoil the peace in the country by giving this incident a religious colour. Now, they are doing politics to hide their mistake and have pressurised the police to file an FIR against me," Mohsin Khan said.

The woman who brought molestation charge against Mohsin Khan said when the chaos started after the security guard wanted to check Mohsin's car, Mohsin shouted and said he only brought two goats, will bring 100 goats.

The ruckus took place on Tuesday evening at the Mumbai housing society. Apart from the video of the goats inside the Mumbai flat, another video of Yasmin, Mohsin's wife, claiming over phone that 'mob lynching' was happening there went viral.

