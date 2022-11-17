Home / India News / Afternoon brief: How government plans to mark Constitution Day, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: How government plans to mark Constitution Day, and all the latest news

Updated on Nov 17, 2022 12:59 PM IST

The government plans to organise webinars, workshops, and readings of its preamble on November 26 to mark Constitution Day.
ByHT News Desk

Webinars, workshops, readings of preamble to mark Constitution Day

The government plans to organise webinars, workshops, and readings of its preamble on November 26 to mark Constitution Day . Hashtags #SamvidhanDiwas and #1ndiaMotherOf…read more.

'I am a CM, will I flee the country?' Hemant Soren ahead of ED appearance

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday addressed the media before leaving for the ED office for the questioning in the illegal mining case. "I am a chief minister. I hold a constitutional…read more.

China playing ‘long game’ as it co-opts UK assets, warns MI5 chief

The expulsion of more than 400 suspected Russian spies from across Europe this year has struck the "most significant strategic blow" against Moscow in recent history and taken Vladimir Putin by…read more.

Airtel users in Gurugram, enjoy 5G Plus services at these locations in city

Bharti Airtel's 5G services, rolled out in eight cities on October 6, are now available in Gurugram as well, the company has announced…read more.

VVS Laxman's four-point verdict on Hardik Pandya as India's next captain ahead of New Zealand T20Is

Hardik Pandya did lead India to a 2-0 win against Ireland earlier this year in his first assignment as the skipper but his real test will be on Friday when he leads a young Indian side against New Zealand…read more.

Child who was told he won't be able to walk, talk attends Keith Urban's concert

The internet is filled with many heartwarming moments that make us emotional. And one such moment has caught the attention of many people. The touching interactions between a child with…read more.

Workplace mental health: Causes, negative effect on employees, solutions

A bad mood, being involved in a series of arguments with family at home, becoming increasingly more reactive to situations that probably didn’t need any reaction, constantly suffering from body aches…read more.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launches in India, priced at 77.5 lakh

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee gets the automaker's QUADRATRAC 4X4 system to tackle rough and extreme terrains…read more.

