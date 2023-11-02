Afternoon brief: India’s tabs on Israel’s strikes in Gaza, Moitra appears before Ethics panel; and all the latest news

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has told the Indian Army commanders to “expect the unexpected” after the October 7 pogrom in Israel by Hamas even as the national security planners have analyzed the terror strike and are studying the IDF’s ground offensive in Gaza strip. The Hamas terror strike in Gaza with a simultaneous barrage of rocket attacks into Israeli cities was discussed during the Army Commanders’ Conference last month with select groups with armed forces, intelligence and Ministry of External Affairs studying the outbreak of war and its impact on the future of the Middle-East region. Dig deeper A picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip on shows destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip(AFP)

More on Israel-Gaza war: ‘We must teach Israel a lesson,’ Hamas official warns October 7 attack will be repeated ‘again and again’

Hamas terrorist admits to slaughtering women, children hiding in a safe room in Israel: ‘Mission was simply to kill’

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai whom Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra called 'her jilted ex' said he is not scared of anybody and won't get bullied by anyone. If somebody is trying to alter the narrative by trying to play the victim, the whole country is watching, Jai Anant said as Mahua Moitra reached Parliament to record her statement before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is probing the allegations of 'cash for question' against the Lok Sabha MP -- brought by Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Dig deeper

More on Mahua Moitra row: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra appears before Lok Sabha Ethics Committee in alleged 'Cash for Query' charge

Kejriwal, Mahua Moitra to face probe today: BJP MP says, 'Dono 2 numbari'

Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth gets engaged to girlfriend at Halloween party: ‘Stuck forever’ Dig deeper

Hindu College boys' hostel alumni bid adieu to beloved building, make memorabilia from rubble Dig deeper

Chhattisgarh cheif minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday alleged that BJP is using CRPF vehicles to bring in cash in the state to influence the voters Dig deeper

‘Solution to Taliban mindset is Lord Hanuman’s gada’: UP CM Yogi in Rajasthan Dig deeper

Brazil to militarise key airports, borders in crackdown on organised crime Dig deeper

'Leave my children alone': Donald Trump slams judge probing civil fraud trial Dig deeper

Shah Rukh has already delivered two blockbusters this year – Sidharth Anand's spy thriller Pathaan and Atlee's Jawan. His third release of 2023, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, is already predicted to be the biggest hit of all three. What has led to the return of this sudden winning streak of Shah Rukh Khan? Dig deeper

The festive season in India means lavish Bollywood parties with a star-studded presence. This Karwa Chauth was no exception as Anil Kapoor hosted a grand Karwa Chauth celebration bash which was graced by the B-town A-listers including Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Mana Shetty and Geeta Basra and many more. The event was nothing short of a glamorous affair as the celebrities arrived in stunning ethnic outfits that served as fashion inspiration. While some donned exquisite suits, others sported mesmerising sarees. Dig deeper

