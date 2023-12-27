Afternoon brief: Israel Embassy blast in Delhi updates; Vehicles pile up on Yamuna Expressway; and all the latest news

In response to a low-intensity blast near the Israel Embassy in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, the Delhi Police have heightened security around the embassy and Jewish establishments. While no explosive remnants were found after a thorough search, an abusive letter addressed to Israel's ambassador was discovered. The letter, sent for forensic examination, contained references to Zionists, Palestine, and Gaza, and identified the writers as part of an organization called 'Sir Allah Resistence'. Authorities are investigating the incident, with CCTV footage revealing two individuals walking in the area before the blast. The Israel National Security Council issued an advisory, suggesting precautions for Israelis in India. Dig Deeper Authorities are investigating the incident, with CCTV footage revealing two individuals walking in the area before the blast. (AFP)

The season's most severe fog in northern India led to a 12-vehicle pile-up on the Delhi-Agra Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred at Dayanatpur village, with no reported injuries. A video depicted damaged vehicles scattered in different directions on the fog-covered expressway. The pile-up occurred around 8 am on the Noida-to-Agra lane due to dense fog. Police responded promptly, removing damaged vehicles with a crane to restore smooth traffic. Dig Deeper

In the first Test against South Africa, Team India, led by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, faced a challenging start, with the team reeling at 92/4. Kohli, returning to the Test format with minimal practice, showcased composure before a Kagiso Rabada delivery led to his dismissal at 38. India's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, highlighted Kohli's career stage, indicating that the experienced player doesn't require extensive training. Rathour praised KL Rahul, describing him as the team's crisis man for handling tough situations effectively. Rahul's unbeaten 70 played a crucial role as India crossed the 200-run mark on day one. Dig Deeper

Veteran writer Salim Khan shared his thoughts on son Arbaaz Khan's second wedding, where he married makeup artist Sshura Khan in a nikaah ceremony. Salim expressed happiness for his son, stating that giving love another chance in life is not a crime. He mentioned that they didn't discuss the wedding extensively as Arbaaz can make his own decisions. Salim blessed the couple and emphasized the importance of not interfering in someone's life. Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora, and before Sshura, he was in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani, who announced their breakup earlier this month. The wedding took place at Arpita Khan Sharma's house in Mumbai. Dig Deeper

As the New Year approaches, people around the world engage in diverse traditions to welcome the upcoming year. In the United States, the iconic "ball drop" in Times Square marks the occasion, initiated by Adolph Ochs in 1908. In Brazil, where the New Year aligns with summer, celebrants head to the beach for festivities. Spain follows a unique custom of eating twelve grapes at midnight, symbolizing each stroke of the clock and believed to bring prosperity. In India, an effigy burning tradition signifies shedding negative emotions from the past year. Meanwhile, in Japan, partaking in warm soba noodles on New Year's Eve represents a symbolic break from the old year. Dig Deeper