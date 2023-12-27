12 vehicles pile up on Delhi-Agra Yamuna Expressway amid season’s worst fog

The season’s worst fog across swathes of north India led to a pile-up of at least 12 vehicles on the Delhi-Agra Yamuna Expressway at Dayanatpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Wednesday morning even as no injuries were reported. The pile-up happened due to dense fog (HT PHOTO)

A video of the incident showed vehicles including a damaged truck and a tempo in different directions on the expressway blanketed by fog.

Additional deputy police commissioner (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said that the pile-up was reported around 8am on the lane from Noida towards Agra. “The pile-up happened due to dense fog. Police rushed to the spot at 8am as soon as information was received about the accident. No casualties were found. Police removed the damaged vehicles from the spot with the help of a crane to ensure smooth traffic,” said Kumar.