Afternoon brief: J&K L-G's warning follows ex-chief minister's remark, and all the latest news

Updated on Oct 21, 2022 12:51 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha.
ByHT News Desk

'Some people are justifying killings': L-G Sinha warns action after ex CM remark

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday warned those trying to jeopardise communal harmony by "justifying the killings of innocent citizens". Read more

Tourist's semi-naked photo outside cathedral in Italy sparks outrage: Report

A tourist's half-naked photo at a cathedral in Italy's Amalfi has sparked huge outrage. Read more

Watch: 'Distracted' Kohli's stern warning to fan for yelling 'out of stadium' during India's practice session for T20WC

The stadium facility in Australia gives fans and media a chance to get a closer look at the star cricketers as they gear up for the T20 World Cup. Read more

Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal calls her 'my panic button' after wedding, she says: 'He's a very unusual person'

Actor Katrina Kaif has revealed what her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal calls her after their wedding. In a new interview, Katrina also said that the first photo of her and Vicky that exists is their wedding picture. Read more

Malaika Arora switches from de-glam to gorgeous look in a traditional all-black saree for an epic transition video

One can always trust Malaika Arora to win the sartorial game with her breathtaking looks from a steal-worthy wardrobe. Read more

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are up on discounts during Diwali, Dhanteras

Skoda is offering an overall discount of up to 30,000 on the Kushaq SUV. Read more 

Reliance Jio laptop available for purchase at 15,799. Check details

Need a laptop but tight on budget? Reliance Jio has come up with a solution for it. Read more

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Friday, October 21, 2022
