Afternoon brief: Judicial probe ordered into killing of Haryana DSP in Nuh, and all the latest news

Judicial probe ordered into killing of Haryana DSP in Nuh by mining mafia

The Haryana government will conduct a judicial probe into the killing of Tauru deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh by the mining mafia in Nuh district on Tuesday. State home minister Anil Vij said the probe will also go into all aspects of illegal mining in the area. Read more

Kapil Sibal's 3-point advice on Parliament logjam: ‘For a start, alter rules…’

Former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Thursday suggested altering the Rules of Procedure for Parliament amid continued logjam in both Houses over the Opposition’s demand to discuss inflation and imposition of GST on some items of daily use. One day of the week should be reserved for any matter that the Opposition wishes to discuss in Parliament, one of the suggestions said. Read more

'T20 is easier, there is a lot more money': Wasim Akram keeps Test cricket at top, demands ODI to be scrapped entirely

A host of ex-cricketers have weighed their opinion on the ongoing debate over cricketing schedule, with many suggesting bilateral series and ODIs to be scrapped entirely. The latest member to join the same is Pakistan legend Wasim Akram, who has made 356 ODI appearances. In fact he is also the second highest wicket taker after Muttiah Muralitharan in the format. Read more

Highest paid actors of 2022: Tom Cruise banks over $100 million, check out others on list

Tom Cruise becomes Hollywood's highest earning actor, after he earned more than $100 million for his latest film Top Gun: Maverick, as per a new report. Will Smith is the second highest paid actor with $35 million for his upcoming film, Emancipation. Also on the list are Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel and Joaquin Phoenix, among others. Read more

Fun activities to do with kids when you’re feeling burnt out: Expert tips inside

With the summer break in and the school getting closed for the vacation, it can be difficult sometimes managing kids at home. Parenting can get tough during the vacation time – especially with the rain outside and the children not getting to have enough outdoor time. Vacation is also the time when the children are home almost all the time and they want to have fun at all times. Hence, they keep pushing the parents to take them out, play with them or do fun activities with them. Read more