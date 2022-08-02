Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Many nations see new records as inflation bites hard, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Many nations see new records as inflation bites hard, and all the latest news

Published on Aug 02, 2022
A sign with exchange currency values of the unofficial so-called 'Blue Dollar' --generally quoted at almost double the official rate-- is displayed in the window of a store in Buenos Aires, on August 1, 2022. - Inflation for the first half of this year alone topped 36 percent in Argentina, and is predicted to reach 80 percent by the year's end.(AFP)
Many nations see new records as inflation bites hard

Inflation seems to be biting the world hard and new grim records are being registered as countries grapple with the aftermath of the pandemic, further aggravated by the Ukraine war, which affected food and fuel supply. Fears of recession in the United States and sky-rocketing prices in Asian nations are keeping world leaders on edge. Read more

Ayman al-Zawahiri killed: Digijaya Singh's message to ‘Sanghis’ on ‘Osama ji’ comment

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday once again sought to clear the air over his infamous ‘Osama ji’ statement, as he commended the United States for its targeted drone strike that resulted in the killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the al-Qaeda chief who succeeded Osama bin Laden as the ‘emir’ of the terrorist group. Read more

'He is two cricketers in one. He is a luxury': McGrath hails India's 28-year-old star, calls him 'confidence player'

A utility player such as Hardik Pandya is an asset for any team, reckons legendary Australia pacer Glenn McGrath. Praising Pandya to the hilt, McGrath called him a 'two in one' player and believes Pandya's impactful all-round skills make him a force to reckons with. Read more

Pregnant Alia Bhatt in velvet kaftan dress for Darlings promotions shows new moms-to-be how to mix elegance and comfort

Actor Alia Bhatt has a packed schedule as she prepares for the release of her upcoming film Darlings. The star, who is pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child, is promoting the film with full zeal. Amid this, she has also upgraded her wardrobe with elegant and steal-worthy pieces. Read more

Priyanka Chopra's mom reveals Nick Jonas gives Malti a bath, changes diapers; baby's photos will be out soon

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra has revealed all about the naming ceremony of her granddaughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who is named after Priyanka's maternal grandmother Malti. Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas welcomed the baby girl in January via surrogacy. Read more

