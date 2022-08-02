Ayman al-Zawahiri killed: Digijaya Singh's message to ‘Sanghis’ on ‘Osama ji’ comment

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday once again sought to clear the air over his infamous ‘Osama ji’ statement, as he commended the United States for its targeted drone strike that resulted in the killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the al-Qaeda chief who succeeded Osama bin Laden as the ‘emir’ of the terrorist group.

“My Sanghi friends from BJP, you have a habit of lying. I have never supported and will never support terrorism and terrorists, regardless of the nationality and religion of the terrorist,” Singh tweeted in Hindi.

With his post, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister attached a clip of his statement to a Hindi news channel. In the clip, the 75-year-old politician tells the anchor he was being ‘satirical’ when he referred to the al-Qaeda founder as ‘Osama ji’.

Singh made the said remark on May 5, 2011, three days after the US Navy Seals eliminated bin Laden in a raid in Pakistan's Abbottabad. “Osama bin Laden was involved in terrorist activities, and we welcome the action take against him. But we're surprised how 'Osama ji' was staying so close to the Pakistan Military Academy? What were the army and Pakistan government doing?” the senior Congressman said in a press briefing.

The Congress, which was in power at the Centre at the time, had distanced itself from Singh's remark.

