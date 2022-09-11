Afternoon brief: Mastermind behind shell companies with China links in India arrested, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In crackdown on shell companies with China links, mastermind arrested

In what is being defined as a huge crackdown, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office - or the SFIO - has made a key arrest in a racket linked to incorporation of a large number of shell companies with Chinese links in India. Read more

Levana Suites fire: 15 officials suspended, 4 retired personnel face action

Fifteen officers have been placed under suspension for alleged laxity in respect to the Levana Suites hotel fire that claimed four lives in Lucknow on September 5. Read more

'They picked Karthik but...then they played Ashwin: Vengsarkar fumes at Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid for Asia Cup ouster

After 10 months of experimentation for every position and role in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, the Asia Cup tournament was likely to give a peek into what the team's final XI would look like for the big event in Australia later this year. Read more

Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Anushka Shetty, PM Modi and others pay tribute to Krishnam Raju on his death

Telugu actor and former union minister Krishnam Raju died in Hyderabad on Sunday. He was 82. After the news broke of his death, tributes and messages of condolences for his family have been pouring in from celebs of Telugu film industry. Read more

Zomato shareholder opens up on failed biryani order via its intercity feature

Gurugram-based Prateek Kanwal was dissatisfied when only salan was delivered to him via food delivery service app Zomato. He had utilised its latest intercity delivery service, Intercity Legends, to get biryani delivered to him from a restaurant in Hyderabad. Read more

