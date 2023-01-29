Afternoon brief: Ministerial group proposes quicker nods for PM Gati Shakti projects, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ministerial group proposes quicker green nods for PM Gati Shakti projects

Environmental clearances for new infrastructure such as railways, road and power lines with project costs in excess ₹500 crore could be hastened under the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti programme, a ministerial group has proposed, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more

Smriti Irani shares emotional video of kids singing Que Sera Sera, it will leave you teary-eyed

Have you ever seen those videos that are so emotional that they leave you teary-eyed? A part of one such clip was recently posted by Smriti Irani as her Instagram Story. Read more

Emraan Hashmi replaces Saif Ali Khan as Akshay Kumar unveils Main Khiladi song teaser from Selfiee. Watch

Akshay Kumar has unveiled the teaser of his upcoming song Main Khiladi from the film Selfiee. It is the recreation of his hit 90s song Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the film of the same name, which had him and Saif Ali Khan matching steps on the dance floor. Read more

Athiya Shetty's ethereal look in handloom Kanchivaram silk saree exudes beauty and tradition

Athiya Shetty has recently revealed dreamy pictures from her pre-wedding festivities on Instagram and we can't take our eyes off her stunning looks. Read more

'No one can replace that': Chappell's massive statement on Rishabh Pant's absence for India vs Australia Test series

Team India faces a stern test in the longest format of the game next month when the side takes on Australia in a four-match series. The Test series will be crucial to India's chances to qualify for the World Test Championship final, scheduled to be played in June later this year. Read more

Amazing hair benefits of Biotin

Biotin is also known as Vitamin B7, crucial for healthy hair and skin. Biotin-rich foods include cereals, vegetables, rice, etc. Read more

