Athiya Shetty's ethereal look in handloom Kanchivaram silk saree exudes beauty and tradition

Athiya Shetty has recently revealed dreamy pictures from her pre-wedding festivities on Instagram and we can't take our eyes off her stunning looks. Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer Kl Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at the Khandala mansion of her father, Suniel Shetty in the presence of close family and friends. The couple has kept the fans hooked as they gradually shared pictures from their wedding and other rituals. After the grand wedding and the fun-filled haldi ceremony, Athiya recently shared a string of pictures from her Muhurtham ceremony. She donned a stunning saree for her pre-wedding festivities and looked absolutely gorgeous in the six yards of grace. Scroll down to check out her glam pics. (Also read: Athiya Shetty donned an ivory vintage anarkali for her haldi ceremony which took 2000 hours to embroider )

For the muhurtham ceremony, Athiya chose to go completely traditional with a silk saree. Her handwoven tissue Kanchipuram silk saree is from the shelves of the fashion label Madhurya. Her saree comes in an exquisite gold shade adorned with gold patti borders and fuchsia pink blocked pallu with intricate gold embroidery. She wore the six yards in traditional draping style, letting the pallu fall elegantly from her shoulder.

Athiya completed her traditional look with a matching pink-coloured sleeveless silk blouse featuring a wide U neckline, and a dori tie and cut-out on the back. The actress perfectly accessorised her look with a stack of bangles, a pair of statement jhumkis, a south Indian chokar and ghuttapusal necklace from jewellery designer Falguni Mehta featuring uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls.

Assisted by hair stylist, Reena Dutta and make-up artist Simran Gidwani, Athiya tied her tresses in a sleek centre-parted bun adorned with beautiful flowers, and for the glam picks, she went with a berry pink lip shade, black eyeliner, blushed cheeks, glowing skin and darkened eyebrows. She completed her ethnic look with a tiny black bindi which added extra grace and elegance. Her styling was done by Ami Patel.

For the wedding, Athiya Shetty wore a gorgeous embroidered blush pink lehenga from the shelves of designer Ritu Kumar, while for her haldi look the actress donned a stunning ivory vintage anarkali suit by Ritu Kumar.

