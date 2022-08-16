Home / India News / Afternoon brief: One civilian shot dead, another injured in J&K's Shopian, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Aug 16, 2022 01:02 PM IST
Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. (Image for representation)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Civilian shot dead in J&K's Shopian, 2nd attack in less than 24 hours

A civilian was shot dead in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian Tuesday and another was injured. Read more

Shivamogga: Man accused of stabbing ‘shot in leg’, say police; 3 held so far

Three people have been arrested and police are on the lookout for a fourth after clashes between two communities in Karnataka's Shivamogga district led to violence. Read more

'Who are you to question ICC? Why was he let away with that?': Ex-PAK captain wants Stoinis punished for Hasnain gesture

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been immensely criticised for imitating Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action with a throwing motion, hence question the ICC who recently cleared the Pakistan pacer's action. Read more

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover announce her first pregnancy with maternity shoot. See pics

Bipasha Basu is expecting her first baby. She and husband Karan Singh Grover took to Instagram to share photos from a maternity shoot as they cradled her baby bump. Read more

Vidya Balan's unique silk saree with a sleeve isn't like any you have seen before, we love her queen moment: See pics

An actor who has truly experimented with the quintessential saree is Vidya Balan. And that is an undisputed statement. Read more

Ola Electric car: The what, when, where and why of it all

Ola Electric has confirmed that it is working on an electric car model, one that could potentially take battery-powered vehicles to the masses. Read more

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Tuesday, August 16, 2022
