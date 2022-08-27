Afternoon brief: Peddler arrested in Sonali Phogat death case, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sonali Phogat death: Peddler who possibly supplied drugs at party arrested

A peddler who possibly supplied drugs that were consumed at the party at Curlies in Goa the night before Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat died has been arrested on Saturday in connection with the BJP leader's mysterious death. Read more

‘First time in 10 years that I didn’t touch the bat for a month’: Virat Kohli admits he was ‘mentally down’ before break

India's batting great Virat Kohli will make a return to action with the Asia Cup 2022, where the side begins its campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 (Sunday). Kohli had been rested for India's previous two tours to West Indies and Zimbabwe, and endured a rough patch with the bat over the past few months. Read more

Interview: Sadia Khateeb wants her real brother to learn these qualities from Akshay Kumar

Sadia Khateeb comes across as the most caring and ideal sister one can wish for in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan. The one-film-old actor played the role of the eldest of Akshay Kumar’s Lala Kedarnath’s four sisters in the film. She, however, claims to be more of a tomboy in real life, unlike her role in Raksha Bandhan. Read more

Harnaaz Sandhu in black deep-neck gown does first photoshoot after returning to India, fans say 'Our Queen': See pics

Harnaaz Sandhu arrived in India on Friday after travelling around the globe while fulfilling her duties as the reigning Miss Universe 2021. The beauty queen is set to crown her successor, Miss Diva Universe 2022, this weekend, who will go on to represent the country at the 71st Miss Universe competition. Read more

Tata Motors teases new special editions of Harrier, Nexon and Safari SUVs

Tata Motors had teased a new special edition of its SUVs which are expected to be launched during this festive season. It seems like the homegrown manufacturer is trying to increase the luxury quotient with the new editions. Read more