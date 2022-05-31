Afternoon brief: PM Modi holds roadshow in Shimla to mark 8 years of his govt, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Shimla to mark 8 years of his govt

Prime minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as a huge number of supporters gathered to witness a roadshow in Shimla to mark the eighth anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's government at centre. Read more

Brett Lee compares India's Umran Malik to legendary Pakistan pacer

Pace sensation Umran Malik recently got his maiden India call-up for India's upcoming T20 series against South Africa. The Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster earned a spot in the set-up after a stellar run in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). The 22-year-old impressed with his raw pace and ability to touch 150 kph on a regular basis, and made waves by winning the 'fastest delivery of the match' award 14 straight times in the just-concluded IPL season. Read more

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan has delivered 5 hits out of his last 6 movies, here's a list

Kartik Aaryan has a reason to celebrate as his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has breached ₹175 crore mark at the worldwide box office. On its second Monday, the film minted another ₹5 crore in India, taking its domestic haul to ₹128 crore. Read more

Harnaaz Sandhu says 'it's time for a queen to rise' as she drops a regal pic in green gown from Indonesia: See inside

Just like her impressive sartorial sense, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu needs no introduction. Even her latest photoshoot backs our claim. The 22-year-old beauty queen recently flew to Indonesia to make an appearance at the Miss Universe Indonesia 2022 pageant. After the ceremony, Harnaaz joined the Miss Universe Indonesia 2022 winner to attend various events in the country. Read more

Electric XUV300 launch in 2023. Why it may be pricier than Nexon EV?

Mahindra has confirmed it would drive out the electric version of its XUV300 in the first quarter of 2023. FFirst showcased at the Auto Expo in 2020, the electric XUV300 has been widely regarded as Mahindra's challenge to the Tata Motors' dominance in the world of electric vehicles in India.