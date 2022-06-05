Home / India News / Afternoon brief: PM Modi's 5-point formula to save soil, and all the latest news
Afternoon brief: PM Modi's 5-point formula to save soil, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a programme on 'Save Soil Movement' on the occasion of World Environment Day at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.(ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 12:51 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi gives 5 points to save soil, recalls policies in 8 years for environment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India's efforts to protect the environment are multi-dimensional even though its role in climate change negligible. Read more   

Transfer list of Kashmiri Pandits teachers leaked, Sena says, ‘Unbelievably…’

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday blasted the central government over the leaked transfer list of Kashmiri Pandit teachers, alleging “absolute disregard" for the lives of minorities in the Valley. Read more

'He was having a go at us...': Ashwin reveals story behind his epic 'wanna get you to India' response to Tim Paine

The Border-Gavaskar 2020-21 Trophy in Australia was a historic one for India, who were battered and bruised but resilient like iron away from home. Read more 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will cross 150 cr at box office today, Kartik Aaryan says '150 cr vaali smile sochni padegi'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is running in its third week and continues to sustain itself at the ticket counters. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, the film had a fantastic first and second week and is on the way to cross the 150 crore mark on Sunday. Read more 

World Environment Day: India achieves target of 10% ethanol blending in petrol

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India has achieved the target of 10% ethanol blending in petrol. Read more

Beauty regime for monsoon 2022: Skincare tips to beat the humidity

It's not simple to keep your skin looking beautiful during the monsoon as monsoons bring with them a lot of humidity, which isn't good for your skin. Read more

 

 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

