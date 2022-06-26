Afternoon brief: Rahul Gandhi continues attack on PM Modi over unemployment, inflation, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi continues attack on PM Modi: ‘While India struggles…'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment and inflation. Read more

Staff found planting spy device in Imran Khan's room. Here's what happened next

A spying attempt on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been foiled, Pakistan's ARY News reported. Read more

Punjab bypoll: Setback for AAP as SAD (A)’s Simranjit Mann leading in Sangrur

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president, Simranjit Singh Mann is leading in the crucial Lok Sabha by-poll from Punjab’s Sangrur, the home turf of chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Bhagwant Singh Mann. Read more

‘Can’t keep him waiting for long, hope he's in plane to Australia for T20 World Cup': India greats on Umran Malik

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar backed rising young pacer Umran Malik to be included in India's T20 World Cup squad. Read more

When Michael Jackson was stumped by Princess Diana's cheeky request at a concert. Watch

Late pop singer Michael Jackson delivered several hits during his career and one of them was Dirty Diana. Read more

BTS' V drops three dapper looks from Paris before attending Celine's show in Paris Fashion Week: All pics inside

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, is on a fashionable spree during his trip to Paris, France, and ARMYs are not complaining. See pics

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON