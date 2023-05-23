Afternoon Brief: Rahul Gandhi rides in truck to Chandigarh; listens to drivers' ‘Mann ki Baat’ and all the latest news

Rahul Gandhi's truck ride to Chandigarh to listen to drivers' ‘Mann ki Baat’ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited truck drivers on Monday night to “know about their problems” and to listen to their “Mann ki Baat”. In visuals tweeted by the party, Gandhi is seen sitting inside a truck, travelling with one of the drivers and speaking to truck drivers. Rahul Gandhi travelled to Chandigarh from Delhi with the drivers to understand the issues faced by them, the party said. Read Here. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits truck drivers on Monday night to “know about their problems”. (Twitter/Congress)

Nobel laureate's praise for PM Modi: ‘One of the most visible leaders’

PM Narendra Modi is certainly one of the most visible leaders that India has had in a lifetime, Nobel laureate Brian Paul Schmidt said after a meeting with the Indian leader in Sydney. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Australia where he met Schmidt. The Nobel winner is the leader and chief executive officer of Australian National University. Read Here.

'Disappointed but we must hold…': Virat Kohli breaks silence after RCB's heartbreaking exit in IPL 2023

Breaking his silence after Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) unceremonious exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, former India captain Virat Kohli has bemoaned the below-par season performance of Faf du Plessis and Co. in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league. Despite starting as one of the strong title contenders, the Kohli-starrer side failed to reach the business end of the celebrated tournament. RCB have gone 16 editions without lifting the IPL trophy. Read Here.

Ram Charan responds to question about his Hollywood debut. Here's what he said

Actor Ram Charan, who is still basking in the worldwide recognition for his work in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, responded to a question about his Hollywood debut. The actor was speaking at the Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation event at Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). Ram also talked about the kind of films he wants to do in the future. Read Here.

Cannes 2023: Diana Penty drops a Femme Fatale moment in semi-sheer dress, Mouni Roy opts for a black gown. All pics

Actors Diana Penty and Mouni Roy are in Cannes, southern France, to attend the ongoing 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The 76th edition of the prestigious Festival De Cannes will conclude on May 27, and actors, filmmakers, producers and film enthusiasts from all over the globe are travelling to the French Riviera town to attend. See Here.

Tips To Manage Time During Exam

Exams can be a difficult time on kids. However, they can become easier. Here are some useful tips to manage time during the examination. Read Here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON