Afternoon brief: SC allows Subramanian Swamy to submit representation on Ram Sethu, and all the latest news

Ram Sethu news: SC allows Subramanian Swamy to submit representation to centre

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy to submit a representation to the government on declaring the Ram Sethu - a chain of limestone shoals off Tamil Nadu's south-eastern coast - as a national monument. Read more

Now, Amritsar-Singapore flight takes off without taking 35 passengers

Days after a Delhi-bound Go First flight took off from Bengaluru leaving behind 55 passengers at Bangalore airport, a similar incident was reported from Amritsar where a Singapore-bound flight took off hours ahead of schedule. The flight reportedly left behind 35 passengers at the Amritsar airport which led to massive chaos. Read more

Meet Nemat Shafik: Columbia University's 1st woman president

Nemat Shafik is set to take the position of Columbia University's president as the prestigious institution's search process for the role came to an end, it announced. Nemat Shafik will take the position after Lee C. Bollinger declared he would leave the position at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year. Read more

Explained: What is Union Budget, its constitutional provisions

The budget is an annual financial statement that lays out the government’s proposed expenditures and revenues for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on April 1st and ends on March 31st of the following year. Read more

PM Modi's warning against 'unnecessary comments' on movies amid Pathaan protests welcomed by film bodies: Ashoke Pandit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently asked BJP workers to refrain from making 'unnecessary comments' about films. Now, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who is the president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) has come out in support of PM Modi's statement amid the ongoing Pathaan row. Read more

'Hardik robbed...': Pandya's controversial dismissal sparks debate; Ashwin, Jaffer, Shastri disagree with third umpire

Hardik Pandya's controversial dismissal in the first ODI against New Zealand triggered a debate online, with many fans claiming the all-rounder was not-out. While Pandya was adjudged out by the third umpire, most argued it was not the ball but Tom Latham's gloves that had brushed the bails. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gets clicked at the airport in fitted crop top and cargo pants. Video inside

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, stepped out of her home today to reach the Mumbai airport. The paparazzi clicked Suhana arriving at the airport and shared the snippets on social media. Suhana chose a comfy fitted crop top and cargo pants set to catch a flight out of the bay, nailing jet-set fashion like a total queen. Read more

