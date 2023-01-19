PM Modi's warning against 'unnecessary comments' on movies amid Pathaan protests welcomed by film bodies: Ashoke Pandit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently asked BJP workers to refrain from making 'unnecessary comments' about films. Now, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who is the president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) has come out in support of PM Modi's statement amid the ongoing Pathaan row. He added that PM Modi's warning to members of his party was a 'big boost of confidence for the film industry'. Also read: CBFC asks Pathaan makers to make changes in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film before release

PM Modi's statement came amid the recent protests and boycott calls faced by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming action film Pathaan, with several BJP leaders like Ram Kadam and Narottam Mishra criticising the makers, and Deepika Padukone's orange swimsuit in the song Besharam Rang, which was released last year.

"If the PM snubs his own people and tells them to shut up and not talk nonsense against the film industry, which is not their area, for mere publicity, it is a big boost of confidence for the industry. That the PM of the country is with you. The signal goes to not only the politicians, but even people from the media, our own industry itself," Ashoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) said in an interview to Indian Express.

PM Narendra Modi's had laid down a series of dos and don'ts for party leaders on Wednesday at the end of the two-day National Executive of the BJP. In his message, he had warned his party members against making 'unnecessary comments on irrelevant subjects like movies'.

Over the last few months, the country has witnessed boycott calls against many Bollywood movies by a section of leaders and social media users. Most recently, many have objected to the song Besharam Rang in Pathaan, with some pointing to the outfit worn by Deepika Padukone, and claiming that the song 'hurts religious sentiments'. A number of petitions have been filed in courts against the film's makers and cast. Contending that the song reflects a 'dirty mindset', BJP leader Narottam Mishra had earlier said that even the film's title was 'objectionable'.

Earlier, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had directed the makers of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan to implement 'changes' in the film, including its songs. Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, will be released in theatres on January 25. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.

