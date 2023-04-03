Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Security tightened as Rahul Gandhi set to arrive at Surat court, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Security tightened as Rahul Gandhi set to arrive at Surat court, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2023 01:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Surat cops tighten security before Rahul Gandhi arrives, Cong' show of strength

Surat district court convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 'Modi surname' criminal defamation case. (PTI) (File)
Surat district court convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 'Modi surname' criminal defamation case. (PTI) (File)

Police in Gujarat's Surat have deployed additional forces ahead of the arrival this afternoon of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the chief ministers of three party-ruled states to challenge the former's conviction in the 2019 'Modi surname' criminal defamation case that resulted in his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Read more

Himanta Sarma hits back at Arvind Kejriwal over Assam paper leak: 'Lying or...'

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal's critical comments on the recent question paper leak in the northeastern state and claimed that the Class 12 English paper in Punjab, which also has an Aam Aadmi Party government, had leaked and the examination was cancelled. Read more

Prabhas reviews Nani’s Dasara, says he loved it: ‘We should do more films like this’

Nani-starrer Dasara, which is all set to become the first 100 crore grossing film of his career, has earned praise from Prabhas. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Prabhas reviewed the film. Read more

Web Stories | SRK, Priyanka, AP Dhillon Perform At NAMCC

Nasa shares pic of celestial object that is 390 million light-years far, netizens call it 'beautiful'

The Hubble Space Telescope of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) shared stunning images of Z 229-15, a celestial object located around 390 million light-years from Earth. Read more

'The six that he hit off Archer…': Cricket legends go ga-ga after Virat Kohli annihilates MI bowlers

Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batter Virat Kohli produced a scintillating performance in the side's opening match of the season against Mumbai Indians in the 2023 Indian Premier League on Sunday night. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
surat security gujarat disqualification rahul gandhi congress + 4 more
surat security gujarat disqualification rahul gandhi congress + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out