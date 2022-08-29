Afternoon brief: Senior Congress leaders urge Rahul Gandhi to assume leadership again, and all the latest updates

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Senior leaders urge Rahul Gandhi to assume Congress’s leadership again

Senior leaders have urged Rahul Gandhi to assume Congress’s leadership again even as the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday announced the election for the party’s president will be held on October 17. Read more.

BJP targets AAP, Kejriwal over ‘corruption’ in construction of classrooms

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the construction of classrooms…read more.

Dehradun priest allegedly murders five family members, arrested

A 47-year-old priest was arrested for allegedly killing five of his family members by slitting their throat with a knife on Monday morning in Dehradun’s Rani Pokhari, the police said. Read more.

Watch: Virat Kohli interacts with 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' guy in fluent Punjabi after India beat Pakistan, video goes viral

India and Pakistan engaged in a nail biting thriller in the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening, with the Men In Blue winning the contest by five wickets. Read more.

When Nagarjuna opened up about relationship rumours with Tabu: ‘I have nothing to hide...'

Actors Nagarjuna and Tabu were once rumoured to be in a relationship for nearly a decade. Even though both of them have remained tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship…read more.

Diabetes: Signs that your blood glucose levels are too low

Controlling blood sugar levels is important for people with diabetes to avoid health complications. While persistent high blood sugar levels (hyperglycaemia) can affect your heart…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON