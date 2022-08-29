Home / India News / Dehradun priest allegedly murders five family members, arrested

Published on Aug 29, 2022 10:18 AM IST

The accused, identified as Mahesh Kumar Tiwari, a native of Banda in Uttar Pradesh, was staying in Dehradun for the past 7-8 years in Rani Pokhari

According to police, they arrested the accused from the spot. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

A 47-year-old priest was arrested for allegedly killing five of his family members by slitting their throat with a knife on Monday morning in Dehradun’s Rani Pokhari, the police said.

The victims include his mother, wife and three daughters, police officials stated.

The accused, identified as Mahesh Kumar Tiwari, a native of Banda in Uttar Pradesh, was staying in Dehradun for the past 7-8 years in Rani Pokhari, said Dehradun’s superintendent of police (rural) Kamlesh Upadhyay.

The incident took place around 7:30 am, she said, adding that the accused was killing victims when the neighbours raised an alarm after hearing their screams.

Upon receiving information, Dehradun police officials rushed to the spot.

According to police, they arrested the accused from the spot.

It is being ascertained why the accused took such an extreme step, the police added.

The victims were identified as mother Bitan Devi (75), wife Neetu Devi (36), daughters Aparna (13), Annapurna (9), and Swarna (11).

