Afternoon brief: Shashi Tharoor posts photo of BJP's constitution on foundation day, and all the latest news

Shashi Tharoor posts photo of BJP's constitution on foundation day, asks

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday posted the screenshot of the first page of the BJP constitution as he wished the party on the 42nd foundation day. Read more

Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala

A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala. Read more

'Why only Ramzan?' Vasundhara Raje, BJP slam Rajasthan order on power supply

Ex Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday took a swipe at the Congress government in the state. Read more

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma eyes to join elite 10k club against Kolkata Knight Riders

Rohit Sharma has so far had a quiet outing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

When Alia Bhatt had reacted to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's past relationships: 'Main thodi na kam hoon'

Actor Alia Bhatt had once reacted to her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor's past relationships. Read more

Yoga poses and tips to beat the heat and boost energy levels

Hot summer months are here and as the temperature rises, the risk of summer ailments too go up from heat stroke. Read more

Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane’s Antakshari related viral ad sparks meme fest

If you’re a regular user of social media, by now you may have seen the new hilarious Antakshari-related ad featuring Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane. Read more

Tata Concept Curvv electric SUV revealed, will sit above Nexon EV

Tata Motors has taken the covers off a new concept electric vehicle called Concept Curvv today. Read more

'Act against Russia or shut your shop': Zelensky blasts UN for 'inaction'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky challenged the United Nations to "act immediately" or "dissolve yourself altogether". Watch more