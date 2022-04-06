Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane’s Antakshari related viral ad sparks meme fest

If you’re a regular user of social media, by now you may have seen the new hilarious Antakshari-related ad featuring Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane. In case you haven’t, allow us to explain. The ad by Indian Fintech company CRED features the iconic hit host duo from the 90s musical show. Since its release, the ad has been a topic of discussion for many on the Internet. People are also sharing various posts to express their views on the advertisement and some are doing so in the form of memes.

People have now picked a certain scene from the ad to express how they or people around them react under certain circumstances. We have collected some such hilarious memes for you to enjoy. There is a chance that the memes will not only leave you chuckling but they may seem relatable too.

However, before taking a look at the memes, here’s the ad that CRED posted on their Twitter handle a few days ago and has since gone viral.

The only way to play Antakshari. pic.twitter.com/QHnHb0LMaf — CRED (@CRED_club) April 3, 2022

Here are some memes that may leave you laughing out loud.

This individual shared how their family would react if they suddenly wake up at 6 am one day. If you are someone who is not an early riser, then you may relate to the meme too:

My family's reaction when I wake up at 6am: pic.twitter.com/kYFOdd8Qy4 — Aakriti Khanna (@Khannajikiladki) April 5, 2022

Then there is this individual who expressed how they feel when they get the house all to themselves:

When your parents are going out for 2 days. pic.twitter.com/F6InfusI01 — Yashika (@thatjollygirl_) April 5, 2022

This shopping-related meme may make you smile especially if you are someone who loves visiting Sarojini Nagar market:

Le me after getting ₹500 top for ₹200 from sarojni nagar pic.twitter.com/4htkNWrNkV — Anchal (@chordoanchal) April 5, 2022

Take a look at some more memes:

When you get ₹5 cashback pic.twitter.com/8i6nbQR185 — Sahil Patni (@vibewithsahil) April 5, 2022

Me returning to home from college after a successful Mass Bunk : pic.twitter.com/47drB7tR5x — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) April 5, 2022

Jab mere parents mere Goa ke plane ke liye haa karde or paise bhi de.



Tab me: pic.twitter.com/ckaCPmMDYl — Kashyap ⚜️ (@Kashyap__r) April 5, 2022

When your crush has the same music taste pic.twitter.com/eOWhl6Jajo — Nish 🦋 (@how_lame_shona) April 5, 2022

Which of these memes do you like the most?