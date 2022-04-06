'Why only Ramzan?' Vasundhara Raje, BJP slam Rajasthan order on power supply
Ex Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday took a swipe at the Congress government in the state over an order ensuring supply of electricity to Muslim-dominated parts during Ramzan. The senior BJP leader said Hindus were fasting for Navratri too during this time and slammed the Ashok Gehlot administration for being 'only concerned about those observing Ramzan'.
"People in the state are not only observing Ramzan… they are also observing fast for Navratri in this hot summer. The state government should answer why it is only concerned about those observing Ramzan, and why not about the rest of the people of the state? If this is not appeasement and vote politics, then what is (it)?" she tweeted.
She advised the Congress to 'rise above religion and think about the people of Rajasthan'.
"You should rise above religion and talk about Rajasthan and Rajasthanis. Congress should work for the good of all by leaving the attitude of partiality. Otherwise, when the time comes, the public will definitely respond to such orders," she said.
On April 1 an order issued by the Jodhpur discom's assisting managing director, RS Badiasar, directed the engineers of 10 districts under its jurisdiction to ensure uninterrupted power supply in all 'Muslim-dominated areas' during Ramzan.
"The month of Ramzan is beginning from April 4. Do not go for shut down and ensure uninterrupted power supply in Muslim-dominated areas so that those observing Roza do not have any inconvenience," the order read.
The order was also criticised by BJP leader and national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who hit out at the 'act of appeasement' by the Ashok Gehlot government.
"No power cuts in Muslim areas during Ramzan! Any such order for Hindus in Navratri?? Why such discrimination ??" he tweeted.
Faced with the growing criticism, the authorities came up with a fresh order on Tuesday, striking down words like 'Ramzan' and 'Muslim-dominated areas'.
"Considering higher temperatures this year and the festivals falling in coming months, ensure adequate power supply for public convenience and proper water supply”, the new order reads.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
