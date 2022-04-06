'Why only Ramzan?' Vasundhara Raje, BJP slam Rajasthan order on power supply

Ex Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday took a swipe at the Congress government in the state over an order ensuring supply of electricity to Muslim-dominated parts during Ramzan. The senior BJP leader said Hindus were fasting for Navratri too during this time and slammed the Ashok Gehlot administration for being 'only concerned about those observing Ramzan'.

"People in the state are not only observing Ramzan… they are also observing fast for Navratri in this hot summer. The state government should answer why it is only concerned about those observing Ramzan, and why not about the rest of the people of the state? If this is not appeasement and vote politics, then what is (it)?" she tweeted.

She advised the Congress to 'rise above religion and think about the people of Rajasthan'.

"You should rise above religion and talk about Rajasthan and Rajasthanis. Congress should work for the good of all by leaving the attitude of partiality. Otherwise, when the time comes, the public will definitely respond to such orders," she said.

On April 1 an order issued by the Jodhpur discom's assisting managing director, RS Badiasar, directed the engineers of 10 districts under its jurisdiction to ensure uninterrupted power supply in all 'Muslim-dominated areas' during Ramzan.

"The month of Ramzan is beginning from April 4. Do not go for shut down and ensure uninterrupted power supply in Muslim-dominated areas so that those observing Roza do not have any inconvenience," the order read.

The order was also criticised by BJP leader and national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who hit out at the 'act of appeasement' by the Ashok Gehlot government.

"No power cuts in Muslim areas during Ramzan! Any such order for Hindus in Navratri?? Why such discrimination ??" he tweeted.

Wow! After shamelessly protecting main accused in Karauli & not ensuring arrest of Congress corporator Matloob Ahmed now one more act of appeasement by Gehlot Govt



No power cuts in Muslim areas during Ramzan! Any such order for Hindus in Navratri??



Why such discrimination ?? pic.twitter.com/cIriqmQkcf — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 5, 2022

Faced with the growing criticism, the authorities came up with a fresh order on Tuesday, striking down words like 'Ramzan' and 'Muslim-dominated areas'.

"Considering higher temperatures this year and the festivals falling in coming months, ensure adequate power supply for public convenience and proper water supply”, the new order reads.